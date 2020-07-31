Cowen & Co. Believes Booz Allen (BAH) Won’t Stop Here

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.73, close to its 52-week high of $82.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.50.

Based on Booz Allen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and net profit of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.78 billion and had a net profit of $89.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Elizabeth Thompson, the EVP and Chief People Officer of BAH sold 15,000 shares for a total of $1,203,000.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.