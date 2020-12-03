Cowen & Co. Believes Booz Allen (BAH) Still Has Room to Grow

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr assigned a Buy rating to Booz Allen (BAH) on October 30 and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.54, close to its 52-week high of $89.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Raytheon Technologies, and Science Applications.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.00, representing a -3.1% downside. In a report issued on November 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booz Allen’s market cap is currently $12.14B and has a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.