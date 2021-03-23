Cowen & Co. Believes ASML Holding (ASML) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Krish Sankar from Cowen & Co. upgraded ASML Holding (ASML) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $575.99, close to its 52-week high of $608.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Sankar is ranked #470 out of 7402 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASML Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $540.95.

ASML Holding’s market cap is currently $228B and has a P/E ratio of 54.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.06.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.