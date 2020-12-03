Cowen & Co. Assigns a Buy Rating on Johnson Controls (JCI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna assigned a Buy rating to Johnson Controls (JCI) on November 3 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.89, close to its 52-week high of $47.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.75, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.58 and a one-year low of $22.78. Currently, Johnson Controls has an average volume of 4.94M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JCI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Read More on JCI: