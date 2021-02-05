Cowen & Co. Assigns a Buy Rating on Caci International (CACI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr assigned a Buy rating to Caci International (CACI) on January 29 and set a price target of $283.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $239.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

Caci International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $291.67, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $296.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $288.59 and a one-year low of $156.15. Currently, Caci International has an average volume of 175K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CACI in relation to earlier this year.

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.