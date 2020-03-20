Covia Holdings (CVIA) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Covia Holdings (CVIA), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.76, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -17.7% and a 33.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Covia Holdings with a $1.17 average price target, implying a 58.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Covia Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.26 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $48.14 million.

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives.