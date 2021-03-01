Covetrus (CVET) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus (CVET) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covetrus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.50, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.78 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Covetrus has an average volume of 894.4K.

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.