Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.74, close to its 52-week low of $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covenant Transportation Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Covenant Transportation Group’s market cap is currently $238.3M and has a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVTI in relation to earlier this year.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload and Managed Freight segments.