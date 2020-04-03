Cousins Properties (CUZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, John Guinee from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Cousins Properties (CUZ), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Guinee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Guinee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, First Industrial Realty, and Eastgroup Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cousins Properties with a $44.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.00 and a one-year low of $21.15. Currently, Cousins Properties has an average volume of 1.02M.

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.