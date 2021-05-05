Coursera (COUR) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Coursera (COUR), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Coursera has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COUR in relation to earlier this year.

Coursera Inc is a global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The platform will contains a catalog of high-quality content and credentials, content developed by leading university and industry partners, data and machine learning drive personalized Learning, effective marketing, and skills Benchmarking and others.