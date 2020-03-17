Coupa Software (COUP) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Hold rating on Coupa Software (COUP) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as PROS Holdings, Veeva Systems, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $144.46 average price target, a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $85.90. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.51M.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.