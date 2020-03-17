Coupa Software (COUP) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP) today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.57.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 37.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Instructure.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.89, representing a 44.0% upside. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $85.90. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.51M.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.