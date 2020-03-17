Coupa Software (COUP) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Terry Tillman maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillman is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Tillman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, RingCentral, and Q2 Holdings.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.46, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $85.90. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.51M.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.