Coupa Software (COUP) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 72.8% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.71, which is a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coupa Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.57 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.