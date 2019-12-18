Coupa Software (COUP) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP) today and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.49.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 73.4% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Instructure.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $160.38 average price target, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Based on Coupa Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.65 million.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.