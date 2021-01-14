County Bancorp (ICBK) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on County Bancorp (ICBK) on January 11 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 53.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

County Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Based on County Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.33 million and net profit of $3.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.29 million and had a net profit of $5.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICBK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.