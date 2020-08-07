Couloir Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Steppe Gold (STPGF)

Christine Brown- August 7, 2020, 5:06 AM EDT

Couloir Capital analyst Rob Stitt maintained a Buy rating on Steppe Gold (STPGF) on May 6 and set a price target of $2.06. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.09.

Steppe Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $2.33 and a one-year low of $1.97. Currently, Steppe Gold has an average volume of 18.34K.

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

