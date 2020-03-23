Coty (COTY) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on March 20, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Coty (COTY), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.48, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coty with a $8.86 average price target, representing an 113.0% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion and GAAP net loss of $21.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $961 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.