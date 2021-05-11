Coty (COTY) Gets a Hold Rating from D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Hold rating on Coty (COTY) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.21, close to its 52-week high of $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Inter Parfums.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coty with a $11.25 average price target, a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coty’s market cap is currently $6.9B and has a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COTY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances. The Luxury segment comprises of prestige fragrances, premium skincare, and premium cosmetics. The Professional Beauty segment consists hair and nail care products for salon professionals. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.