Cott (COT) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Mark Petrie from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Cott (COT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Petrie covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Gildan Activewear, and Aritzia.

Cott has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.92 and a one-year low of $11.72. Currently, Cott has an average volume of 775.1K.

Cott Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The Route Based Services segment includes Aquaterra and Eden businesses. The Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions segment relates to the S&D business.

