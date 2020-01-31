Costco (COST) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Costco (COST). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $305.52, close to its 52-week high of $314.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Garmin, Nvidia, and Apple.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $311.09, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $335.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $314.28 and a one-year low of $205.75. Currently, Costco has an average volume of 1.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

