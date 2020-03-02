Costco (COST) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Costco (COST) today and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $281.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Sally Beauty.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $315.69, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $343.00 price target.

Based on Costco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.04 billion and net profit of $844 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.4 billion and had a net profit of $889 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

