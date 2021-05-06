Costco (COST) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Robert W. Baird gave Costco (NASDAQ: COST) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Telsey Advisory. Analyst Joe Feldman maintained a Buy rating on Costco today and set a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $381.38, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Tractor Supply.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $391.17 average price target, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $393.15 and a one-year low of $293.84. Currently, Costco has an average volume of 2.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983, Costco Wholesale Corp. operates an international chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. It sells product categories, including groceries, appliances, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, books, housewares, and apparel among others. The company is based in Issaquah, Washington.

