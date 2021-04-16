Costco (COST) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Robert W. Baird gave Costco (NASDAQ: COST) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tigress Financial. Analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Costco today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $372.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 72.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $386.50, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Based on Costco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.77 billion and net profit of $951 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.07 billion and had a net profit of $931 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983, Costco Wholesale Corp. operates an international chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. It sells product categories, including groceries, appliances, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, books, housewares, and apparel among others. The company is based in Issaquah, Washington.

