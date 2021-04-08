Costco (COST) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and R5 Capital gave Costco (NASDAQ: COST) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Costco yesterday and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $358.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $380.63 average price target.

Costco’s market cap is currently $159.4B and has a P/E ratio of 30.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983, Costco Wholesale Corp. operates an international chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. It sells product categories, including groceries, appliances, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, books, housewares, and apparel among others. The company is based in Issaquah, Washington.

