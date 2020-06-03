Costco (COST) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and RBC Capital gave Costco (NASDAQ: COST) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Costco today and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $306.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $332.00, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $348.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $325.26 and a one-year low of $242.50. Currently, Costco has an average volume of 3.97M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

