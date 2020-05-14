CoStar Group (CSGP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Stephens gave CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on CoStar Group today and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $607.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 56.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CoStar Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $711.75, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on April 29, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $730.00 price target.

Based on CoStar Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $392 million and net profit of $72.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328 million and had a net profit of $85.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSGP in relation to earlier this year.

CoStar Group, Inc. is engaged in the provision of information, analytics, and marketing services to the commercial real estate industry. Its integrated suite of online service offerings includes information about space available for lease, comparable sales information, tenant information, information about properties for sale, internet marketing services, analytical capabilities, information for client’s websites, information about industry professionals and their business relationships, data integration, and industry news. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The International segment includes of the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, and France. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.