CoStar Group (CSGP) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Hold rating on CoStar Group (CSGP) on July 30 and set a price target of $848.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $831.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CoStar Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $836.80.

CoStar Group’s market cap is currently $32.73B and has a P/E ratio of 102.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CoStar Group, Inc. is engaged in the provision of information, analytics, and marketing services to the commercial real estate industry. Its integrated suite of online service offerings includes information about space available for lease, comparable sales information, tenant information, information about properties for sale, internet marketing services, analytical capabilities, information for client’s websites, information about industry professionals and their business relationships, data integration, and industry news. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The International segment includes of the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, and France. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.