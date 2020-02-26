CoStar Group (CSGP) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group (CSGP) today and set a price target of $780.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $698.25, close to its 52-week high of $746.70.

Buck has an average return of 31.0% when recommending CoStar Group.

CoStar Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $809.20, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $825.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $746.70 and a one-year low of $430.50. Currently, CoStar Group has an average volume of 254.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CoStar Group, Inc. is engaged in the provision of information, analytics, and marketing services to the commercial real estate industry. Its integrated suite of online service offerings includes information about space available for lease, comparable sales information, tenant information, information about properties for sale, internet marketing services, analytical capabilities, information for client’s websites, information about industry professionals and their business relationships, data integration, and industry news. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The International segment includes of the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, and France. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.