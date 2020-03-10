Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) and a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.72, close to its 52-week low of $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.6% and a 29.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals with a $8.50 average price target, which is a 193.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.10 and a one-year low of $2.53. Currently, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 203.3K.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The company focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.