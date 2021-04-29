Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Hold rating to Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.82, close to its 52-week low of $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 43.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.88 and a one-year low of $2.12. Currently, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 919K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The company focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors. Its product pipeline includes Adenosine A2A Receptor Antagonist CPI-444, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, Adenosine A2B Receptor Antagonist, ITK Inhibitor, and Myeloid Cell Suppression. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson, and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.