Corvus Gold (KOR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Corvus Gold (KOR) today and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 71.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corvus Gold with a $7.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $0.72. Currently, Corvus Gold has an average volume of 207.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KOR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.