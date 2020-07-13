Corvis Gold (CORVF) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Corvis Gold (CORVF), with a price target of C$7.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.39, close to its 52-week high of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvis Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.05.

The company has a one-year high of $2.52 and a one-year low of $0.72. Currently, Corvis Gold has an average volume of 80.9K.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.