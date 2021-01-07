Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Corus Entertainment (CJREF), with a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Yellow Media.

Corus Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.09.

The company has a one-year high of $4.60 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Corus Entertainment has an average volume of 34.94K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business. The Radio segment includes radio stations with a concentration in the densely populated area. The Corporate segment refers to the incremental cost of corporate overhead in excess of the amount allocated to the other operating segments. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.