Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Corus Entertainment (CJREF) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Cogeco Communications, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corus Entertainment with a $3.90 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.60 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Corus Entertainment has an average volume of 14.79K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CJREF in relation to earlier this year.

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business. The Radio segment includes radio stations with a concentration in the densely populated area. The Corporate segment refers to the incremental cost of corporate overhead in excess of the amount allocated to the other operating segments. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.