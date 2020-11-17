Cortexyme (CRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

In a report released today, David Sherman from LifeSci Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme (CRTX), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.75.

Sherman has an average return of 13.0% when recommending Cortexyme.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #6662 out of 7091 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cortexyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.75, implying a 72.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.84 and a one-year low of $23.00. Currently, Cortexyme has an average volume of 101.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.