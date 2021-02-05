Corteva (CTVA) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Corteva (CTVA), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.10, close to its 52-week high of $44.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corteva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.82, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Redburn Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.96 and a one-year low of $20.38. Currently, Corteva has an average volume of 3.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corteva, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural products. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease, and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management, and pest management. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.