Correvio Pharma (CORV) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Correvio Pharma (CORV) received a Buy rating from Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe on March 16. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -29.1% and a 16.0% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

Correvio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.42.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.47 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Correvio Pharma has an average volume of 7.19M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.