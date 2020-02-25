Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Hold rating on Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 75.8% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cornerstone Ondemand is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.50.

Based on Cornerstone Ondemand’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services.