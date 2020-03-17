Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.37, close to its 52-week low of $23.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cornerstone Ondemand with a $58.71 average price target.

Based on Cornerstone Ondemand’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSOD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Adam L. Miller, the CEO of CSOD bought 532,250 shares for a total of $3,464,948.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services.