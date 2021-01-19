Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 73.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cornerstone Ondemand with a $47.00 average price target, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.45 and a one-year low of $22.22. Currently, Cornerstone Ondemand has an average volume of 427.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSOD in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Adam Weiss, the CAO of CSOD bought 3,434 shares for a total of $30,494.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour, and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.