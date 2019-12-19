Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.08, close to its 52-week high of $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cornerstone Building Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Cornerstone Building Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $27.42 million.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.