Cormedix (CRMD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Cormedix (CRMD) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $13.00 average price target, implying a 213.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cormedix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.78K and GAAP net loss of $5.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.52K and had a net profit of $2.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRMD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The firm is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle in 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.