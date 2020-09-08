Cormedix (CRMD) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cormedix (CRMD), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $10.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.64 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, Cormedix has an average volume of 419K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRMD in relation to earlier this year.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The firm is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle in 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.