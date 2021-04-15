Cormedix (CRMD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Truist Financial and JMP Securities gave Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Cormedix today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cormedix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.38, which is a 141.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.80 and a one-year low of $3.36. Currently, Cormedix has an average volume of 1.31M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The firm is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle in 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.