Cormark Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

Cormark Securities analyst Cormark maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.54.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $3.49 average price target, which is a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.75 price target.

Based on Whitecap Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $257 million and net profit of $12.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a net profit of $42.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SPGYF in relation to earlier this year.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.