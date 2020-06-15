Cormark Securities Downgrades Guyana Goldfields (GUYFF) to Hold

Cormark Securities analyst Richard Gray downgraded Guyana Goldfields (GUYFF) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.27, close to its 52-week high of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 81.0% success rate. Gray covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Eldorado Gold, and Centerra Gold.

Guyana Goldfields has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.40.

The company has a one-year high of $1.33 and a one-year low of $0.17. Currently, Guyana Goldfields has an average volume of 205.9K.

Guyana Goldfields, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mineral properties. It focuses on the gold deposits of Aurora Gold Mines in Guyana South America. The company was founded by John Patrick Sheridan Jr. in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.