Cormark Securities Believes Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) Won’t Stop Here

Cormark Securities analyst Jeff Fenwick maintained a Buy rating on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) today and set a price target of C$41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.05, close to its 52-week high of $23.79.

Fenwick has an average return of 15.0% when recommending Hardwoods Distribution.

According to TipRanks.com, Fenwick is ranked #2826 out of 7379 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hardwoods Distribution is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.25, representing a 35.6% upside. In a report issued on March 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hardwoods Distribution’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $316 million and net profit of $10.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $288 million and had a net profit of $6.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.