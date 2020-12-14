Cormark Securities Believes Crew Energy (CWEGF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on December 11, Amir Arif from Cormark Securities maintained a Buy rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.45, close to its 52-week high of $0.45.

Arif has an average return of 42.2% when recommending Crew Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Arif is ranked #6423 out of 7142 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crew Energy with a $0.48 average price target, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$0.65 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.45 and a one-year low of $0.10. Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 47.35K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWEGF in relation to earlier this year.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.