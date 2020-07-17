Cormark Securities’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Garett Ursu from Cormark Securities maintained a Hold rating on Surge Energy (ZPTAF), with a price target of C$0.45. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Surge Energy with a $0.29 average price target, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Surge Energy has an average volume of 24.61K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZPTAF in relation to earlier this year.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.